Agritourism cycling tour scheduled for Sept. 22 in Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS — Held in conjunction with The Harvester, an agritourism cycling tour hosted by Cycle ADK and St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, GardenShare’s 2019 Fight Hunger 5K walk/run offers an opportunity to help GardenShare ensure food justice for all in Northern New York.
On Sept. 22, at Fobare’s Fruits in Rensselaer Falls residents can enjoy some healthy outdoor exercise while celebrating the gorgeous pastoral vistas in the region.
Check-in for the 5K will begin at 11 a.m.; the walk/run will begin at 11:30 a.m. Following the 5K and cycling tour, Fobare’s will host a BBQ lunch featuring local beer from In-Law Brewing and full access to Fobare’s grounds and venues. Live music from Crane School of Music Irish Ensemble Class will liven things up from 1 to 3 p.m.
To enjoy all the event has to offer, participants must pre-register and submit payment for the 5K no later than Sept. 6. For information and to pre-register, visit www.gardenshare.org or call 315-261-8054.
“This event is truly a community effort and the venue is just amazing. It will be a great time, for a great cause” Angela Villeneuve-Bronson, a co-chair of the 5K planning team said. “We are asking everyone to sign up by Sept. 6 so we can assure they get a t-shirt commemorating this year’s event.”
Preregistration will also give participants a chance to purchase separate tickets for the barbecue, live music, and full access to Fobare’s grounds and activities.
This is GardenShare’s largest fundraising event for the year, and participants are encouraged to raise additional funds through individual sponsorships. Prizes will be awarded to top fundraisers. Fundraising information is also available on the GardenShare website.
GardenShare’s Fight Hunger 5K supports programs that help “solve the problem of hunger in St. Lawrence County through policy advocacy work and by strengthening the food system to benefit all county residents.”
This is possible thanks to the efforts of many volunteers and these generous sponsors: Hyde-Stone Mechanical Contractors, Stauffer Farms, St. Lawrence Health System, St. Mary’s Church of Canton, Brookfield Renewable, Frazer Computing, S&L Electric, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Barking Dog Saloon, Canton Farmers Market, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Community Bank, NA, Cookland Farm, Raquette River Pub, WoodChop Shop, and NCPR.
Learn more about GardenShare programs and the Fight Hunger 5K at www.gardenshare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.