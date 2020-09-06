The United States Air Force’s 20th Air Support Operations Squadron stationed at Fort Drum recently conducted training in the Debar Mountain Wild Forest Area in Franklin County with the support of the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Region 5 Divisions of Lands and Forests and Forest Protection.
The three-day training had the squadron working communication links in the field, as well as back to Fort Drum, while camping out and practicing survival training in the backcountry.
