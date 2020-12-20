AKWESASNE — The Emerging Leaders of Gaming picked its annual “40 Under 40” executives last month. Those named were recognized for their pivotal role in the national gaming industry.
Among those chosen for the Class of 2021 was Akwesasne’s Marvin Phillips.
Phillips, Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort’s Director of Information Technology was nominated and selected for The Innovation Group-sponsored award. It’s dedicated to naming those who are shaping and propelling the gaming industry by influencing strategy and technology.
While studying Information Technology at Morrisville State College, Phillips joined the casino as an intern. He’s now in charge of the casino’s technological infrastructure. It employs a team that develops cyber-security strategy for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s gaming operations.
During his first summer at the casino as an intern, Phillips was tasked with teaching Microsoft Office. He did this by creating a training program for the casino and conducted classes.
“After the courses many people would see me the next summer and thank me for helping them learn, and that it helped them out a lot in their jobs,” Phillips said.
“I found this very rewarding and knew that I had picked the correct career path.”
Phillips’ journey into cybersecurity evolved from a passion he realized in Information Technology while he was in the 10th grade.
“I was, and still am fascinated by computers and quickly learned that people didn’t have a firm understanding of how they worked,” he said. “I knew I wanted a career that was never stale, very challenging, and that had a big impact on business.”
Phillips is responsible for the property’s entire technology portfolio. The portfolio contains the casino’s voice, point of sale terminals, TV distribution, and Wi-Fi. The cyber-security team needs to provide secure platforms for all of those software applications, Phillips said.
“The main risks to IT are the same vulnerabilities that face most organizations,” Phillips said. “Cyber threats are the most challenging because attackers change techniques constantly to attempt to bypass protections or exploit vulnerabilities.”
For him, the best part about combating cyber threats is being able to use the casino’s technology without issues.
“We choose technologies to either help the business grow, provide a better customer experience, or make an employees job more efficient,” Phillips said.“Witnessing the benefits first hand is quite fulfilling.”
Though achieving such a peaceful technological climate is not easy. There are plenty of stressors that come with it. Because the industry does not exist without risks.
“One of the most difficult parts about this job is managing the cybersecurity component,” Phillips said. “It’s the one thing that keeps me awake at night, it’s ever changing and is never completely eliminated.”
During his four years at college Phillips used his breaks from school to work for the AMCR, Casino General Manager Emily Lauzon said. This helped quickly propel him up the ladder and into a more prominent role.
“He was a great student and employee – he balanced college studies and work, which in turn gave him a high standard work ethic,” Lauzon said. “Marvin is a quick learner and willing to take on more duties — and always wants to learn more about the gaming industry.”
Phillips is also chairperson of the Mohawk Networks Board of Directors and is a member of the Akwesasne Fire Department. Phillips is no stranger to working under pressure alongside a team.
“The recurring advice I’d give to myself and our next generation of leaders is to learn the importance of taking a deep breath when faced with a challenge, reassess the situation, and remain calm,” he said.
There will be many times in one’s IT journey that involve crisis, how you respond is how your team learns to respond and that is what breeds professional growth. Surround yourself with a strong, dependable team.
“It pays dividends.”
