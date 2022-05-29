AKWESASNE — The Akwesasne Housing Authority of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe was awarded $603,650 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The AHA intends to use the award for affordable housing and community development to improve 22 home sites to render them suitable and available for new housing, according to HUD’s Office of Public Affairs.
“Every person deserves a fair shot to get ahead — one that includes access to safe, affordable housing and a vibrant community,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “That is why we are pleased to make over 80 awards to American Indian and Alaska Native communities across the country so that they can build new housing and solve their most pressing housing and economic challenges. These funds are an important investment in Tribal communities that need it most.”
HUD also announced Thursday that 83 awards — totaling $147 million — were distributed to American Indian and Alaska Native communities for affordable housing and community development projects that primarily benefit people with low and moderate incomes.
“HUD’s focus is to assist low- and moderate-income residents. The funding awarded today will make more homes available to households that really need them,” said Alicka Ampry-Samuel, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “Twenty-two families can soon look forward to moving into safe, permanent homes in their community, expanding equity and opportunity.”
The Akwesasne Housing Authority provides services and guidance on homeownership options, rental opportunities, counseling and training relevant to housing programs benefiting eligible families.
The AHA is partnering with other tribal agencies to plan and coordinate community facilities and infrastructure projects.
$95 million was awarded by HUD to 24 communities through the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) Competitive Program to help tribes develop affordable housing.
The IHBG grant funds can also be used for new construction, rehabilitation and infrastructure to support affordable housing on reservations and in other tribal areas.
In addition to IHBG awards, HUD awarded almost $52 million to 59 communities through the Indian Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) Program to develop community facilities, carry out public works projects, and provide economic development assistance.
The funds distributed through the IHBG and ICDBG grants will be used to support projects on tribal lands across the country. These projects include new affordable housing and rehabilitation of existing housing units; a community center that will provide services to homeless tribal members; a new building for a local Boys & Girls Club; and rehabilitation of apartment buildings for elders.
