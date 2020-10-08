AKWESASNE — Due to fishing tournaments being held in the surrounding areas, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe are reminding the general public that any hunting or fishing in the Territory of Akwesasne continues to be limited to community members only.
The restriction continues due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario and Quebec and is intended to prevent the potential spread of the virus in Akwesasne.
As a result, all existing non-member hunting and fishing permits are suspended and the processing of new permits is placed on hold.
The hunting and fishing restriction shall remain in effect until the Emergency Declaration issued on March 16 is rescinded by the respective Mohawk Councils. Those who are found in violation of this restriction will face fines or penalties.
