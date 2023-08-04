Terrance facing 20 years for tobacco smuggling

AKWESASNE — Carey Terrance Sr., 42, of Hogansburg, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to launder money in connection with a scheme to smuggle cut rag tobacco into Canada from the United States.

He and three co-defendants each face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

