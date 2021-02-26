PLATTSBURGH — An Akwesasne man pleaded guilty this week in federal court nearly a year after he attempted to enter the United States from Canada and drove away from border officials.
Brennan J. Thompson, 43, of Cornwall Island, Ontario, entered a guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Plattsburgh to high speed flight from an immigration checkpoint under federal criminal law.
Mr. Thompson admitted to driving away from the Massena Port of Entry on May 13, 2020, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers attempted to search his silver Lincoln sedan.
When officers asked Mr. Thompson to open the vehicle’s trunk, he accelerated from the checkpoint, made a U-turn and “sped back into Canada,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
He was arrested more than a month later on June 28, and has since been in custody. Customs and Border Protection led the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas G. Collyer is prosecuting.
Chief U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby is scheduled to sentence Mr. Thompson June 24. He faces up to five years in prison, three years of post-release supervision and a $250,000 fine.
