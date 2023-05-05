The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino as seen earlier this year. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

AKWESASNE — The Akwesasne Mohawk Casino was evacuated Thursday evening following a swatting incident that involved a bomb threat and a report of gunfire, according to a press release by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Department. The threat was a hoax and no one was injured.

According to police, the SRMTPD was contacted by the casino at about 6:52 p.m. regarding a bomb threat they received via a telephone call. Shortly thereafter at 6:57 p.m., the SPMTPD received a call about gunshots fired at the casino, the release said.

