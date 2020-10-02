AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has provided approval for up to 1,200 guests at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino. The new number represents less than one-third of the facility’s overall occupancy.
In addition to following the Tribe’s new expanded radius 300 miles announced on Sept. 25, approval was also granted for limited hotel rooms to be made available for guests.
“We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our guests, associates, and community members by following the stringent safety measures contained in our casino’s comprehensive reopening plan,” said AMCR General Manager Emily Lauzon. “We’re pleased that more of our loyal guests will now be able to visit and stay, while they enjoy the same outstanding guest service as before.”
Casino security will confirm guest’s residence according to their driver’s license or state-issued identification upon entry. Visitors can determin if they live within the 300-mile radius of the property by checking a zip code list on mohawkcasino.com.
Hotel reservations can also be made by calling 1.877.99.CASINO, or by emailing reservations@mohawkcasino.com.
