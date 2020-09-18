AKWESASNE — On Sept. 14, Mohawk Gaming Enterprises, announced the appointment of Emily Lauzon as the General Manager of the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, following the departure of Todd Papineau.
Lauzon previously served as the Acting General Manager while national searches were conducted for the replacement of former General Managers, Bassney and Keel. Lauzon has led the Casino’s team as the Assistant General Manager since 2013.
During Papineau’s tenure, the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort undertook significant enhancements, including the addition of sportsbook betting and a $1.9 million project to transform Rapids Food Court into the new Stick’s Sportsbook and Grill.
“On behalf of the Board of Managers, we extend our best wishes to Todd and his family in the next chapter of his career,” Chairperson Shelley Jacobs in a press release from the tribe.
Ms. Lauzon brings eighteen years of Class II and III executive gaming operations experience to the team, but equally as important during this pandemic, the Board has every confidence she will lead with stability and direction in uncertain times.
Ms. Lauzon began her career with AMCR in the start-up phase in 1999 as the Associate Relations Manager. In 2012, she was chosen to lead the Mohawk Bingo Palace through the merger with the Casino, and as GM, she ensured a successful transition for the team while the operations were integrated.
Ms. Lauzon has a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Labor Relations with a minor in Business Economics from SUNY Potsdam, and has boosted her resume with a certification from the University of Las Vegas in the Executive Development Program. Lauzon is currently serving a fourth term on the Board of Education at Salmon River Central School as President, and has been actively involved in public safety as a member of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police Commission Board since December 2019.
“I am humbled and honored to be appointed as the General Manager of our Casino. We are the economic engine for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, and I thank Tribal Council and the MGE Board for the confidence bestowed upon me. We’ve resumed operations mid-pandemic with a well-executed strategy and a focus on the safety and public health of our guests, our employees and our community. I take this responsibility very seriously, and I am committed to the mission and financial success of our property,” Ms. Lauzon said in the press release.
