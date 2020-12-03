AKWESASNE — Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council has postponed its Name Change Referendum until the June 2021 Tribal Elections.
Any absentee ballots that were submitted prior to this decision will be voided and destroyed, Tribe officials said. Had the Tribe proceeded with its scheduled referendum date of Dec. 9, votes would have been counted through absentee submission only.
Steps for members to cast a new referendum vote will be shared, prior to the Tribal Election.
Tribal members can verify their eligibility to vote by calling the Tribal Clerk’s Office at 518-358-2272. This includes those who will turn 18-years-old on or before June 5. Relocating tribal members should provide their updated contact information.
