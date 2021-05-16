AKWESASNE — Akwesasne stores have stickers attached to a variety of products that contain alcohol. These are part of Project Sticker Shock, designed to reach adults who might purchase alcohol legally, but may provide it illegally to minors.
Much of this prevention project involves community members joining together to create a safer and healthier lifestyle for our youth. More importantly, this is a youth-driven initiative geared to help their fellow youth. It is aimed at reducing underage drinking and its related problems by reducing youth access to alcohol.
Some adults do not perceive youth consumption of alcohol as a danger — feeling a sense of relief that “it’s only alcohol” and not a “real” drug. This is wrong, as alcohol remains the substance most abused by youth. According to a 2019 Prevention Needs Assessment Survey, youth report having a drink of alcohol as early as 12-years old, which is putting themselves at greater risk for alcohol problems later in life.
In a SRMT Alcohol/Chemical Dependency Program (A/CDP) Youth Survey conducted in 2019, teenagers stated they know how to get alcohol. Whether they obtain it from friends, siblings, parents, unlocked liquor cabinets, or licensed alcohol beverage establishments; nearly 79% of middle and high school youth say it is easy to get alcohol.
Underage drinking is an alarming community concern and the most effective way to address it is through community involvement and participation. As a result, the A/CDP Prevention Program and the Akwesasne Youth Coalition would like to thank the following local businesses for their participation in Project Sticker Shock:
Akwesasne Mini Mart
Bears Den
Beverage Cellar
Big Boys
Crossroads
East End
JS Enterprise
Red Fox
Smokers Warehouse
Speedway
Truckstop -9
Twinleaf
For more information, contact St. Regis Mohawk Health Service’s Alcoholism/Chemical Dependency Prevention Program at 518-358-2967.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.