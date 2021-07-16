AKWESASNE — A swimming advisory for the St. Regis River and Raquette River under tribal jurisdiction has been extended until next week.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Water Resources Program issued an advisory on July 9, and announced on Thursday an extension through at least Monday.
Following Wednesday’s rain, the Water Resources Program noted an increased presence of bacterial cultures above safe concentrations for contact in both rivers. The program’s concern is potential illness caused by accidental ingestion of untreated river water.
The rivers are set to be sampled again on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.