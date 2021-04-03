ROSE — State police near Rochester said they suspect alcohol played a role in a crash that left a 12-year-old Ogdensburg child with serious injuries and in the ICU.
Ryan J. Davis, 12, was in the passenger seat as his cousin, Adam J. Kewan, drove him in a Jeep down State Highway 414 in the town of Rose, roughly an hour east of Rochester. The Jeep crashed into a telephone pole at around 1 a.m. on Friday, with the passenger side taking all of the impact. The Jeep rolled over and came to rest on its wheels nearly 40 feet away.
State police investigating the crash are now saying they suspect alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. There have been no charges filed since they are waiting for a blood test to return, which can take weeks.
Ryan is a sixth-grader at John F. Kennedy Elementary in Ogdensburg.
He is still at the Golisano Children’s Hospital with family in Rochester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.