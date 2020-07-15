MALONE — Alice Hyde Medical Center officials discussed their return to normalcy during a “town hall” video conference Monday.
Several hospital employees in leadership roles took turns discussing the current state of the hospital as it tries to recover from the effects of the coronavirus, both fiscally and fundamentally.
CFO and Senior Vice President Christopher Hickey detailed some of the hospital’s fiscal situation and said Alice Hyde’s revenue has recovered to about 70% of its normal amount. He also added that the cuts the hospital made during the pandemic seemed to be somewhat effective.
“We were able to reduce operating expenses by nearly $1 million,” said Hickey of the cuts, which amounted to around 11% of the hospital’s operating cost.
Hickey also noted that some of the outpatient business was starting to recover, which has helped the hospital recover as a whole.
Alice Hyde was working on efforts “to not bring the organization back as if the revenue was back,” he added.
Part of the hit Alice Hyde took from coronavirus shutdowns was the inability to perform voluntary procedures, which Hickey said “usually prop up a small hospital like this.”
The hospital is also working on a plan to reinstate visitation in its nursing home on the coattails of evolving state guidelines.
“We are looking to see how we can provide visitation safely.” said COO and Senior Vice President Matthew Jones.
Following the presentation, hospital leadership answered a few questions from participants, including whether it was safe to visit the hospital for routine procedures, such as mammograms.
The hospital assured callers it was safe to visit for routine check-ups and procedures, adding that if conditions became unsafe, the organization would alert the public.
The hospital also addressed a question as to whether it had a plan for a so-called “surge” of the coronavirus.
“We’ve done a lot of planning around COVID,” Jones said. “We have a lot of plans we can jump right back into if necessary.”
