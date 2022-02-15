All 15 seats on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators will be up for election in the November general election.
Designating petitions are required to run under a political party. The potential candidate has to collect either 500 signatures or 5% of the enrolled party voters in the county, whichever is fewer.
Here are dates for filing candidate petitions and for primary and general election voting:
March 1 is the first day for signing designating petitions.
April 4 to 7 are dates for filing designating petitions.
April 19 is the first day for signing nominating petitions for independently running candidates.
May 5 is the date the county Board of Elections certifies the primary ballot of party designations filed in its office.
May 24 to 31 are dates for filing independent nominating petitions.
June 18 to 26 will be the dates for early primary voting.
Primary elections will be held June 28.
The county Board of Elections will certify the general election ballot on Sept. 15.
General election early voting will be Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, with election day on Nov. 8.
Go to wdt.me/GAwRKd to view the complete 2022 New York state political calendar.
