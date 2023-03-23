GOUVERNEUR — All of the livestock in a barn that burned on Wednesday were able to get out and they all survived.
GOUVERNEUR — All of the livestock in a barn that burned on Wednesday were able to get out and they all survived.
At 1:27 p.m. Wednesday, Gouverneur Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire report at 224 Little Bow Road.
Firefighters arriving on scene found heavy fire showing from the barn and radiant heat melting vinyl siding on the nearby home. They were able to put out the main fire and save the house from further damage.
“The barn had heavy fire damage with structural failure however [an] approximately 14-foot section of the barn was held from damage which held high value specialized items of the owner,” reads a post on the Gouverneur Fire Department Facebook page.
Gouverneur firefighters had only one tanker available, with the other out for repairs. That led to a water shortage early on in the incident. The Gouverneur Department of Public Works brought in a truck that holds 1,000 gallons of water, which was used until mutual aid tankers arrived.
There were no injuries reported.
Gouverneur Fire Chief Thomas J. Conklin did not return a request for information about the fire’s cause.
