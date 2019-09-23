GOUVERNEUR — Two juveniles and a school bus monitor have been charged in relation to the racially motivated assault of another child.
Village police said they received on Sept. 10 a complaint from a parent who told officers her 10-year-old daughter had been physically assaulted by two other students while on the school bus.
“(A)nd at the same time, subjected to racially motivated language on the school bus,” Police Chief Laurina M. Greenhill wrote in a news release. “During the physical assault, the victim suffered a blackened right eye caused by being punched in the eye, loss of hair after getting her hair pulled, and a bruise to her right knee after falling backward into the school bus seat as a result of the victim’s hair being pulled.”
The two juveniles, ages 10 and 11, have each been charged with a count of second-degree aggravated harassment. The 11-year-old child is additionally charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime.
The charged children and their parents have been referred to St. Lawrence County Probation for further action.
Chief Greenhill said throughout the incident, Tiffany N. Spicer, 28, of 183 River Road, Edwards, who is employed by First Student as a bus monitor had a responsibility for the safety of the students on the bus, but while witnessing the incident, made no effort to stop and/or prevent the incident from taking place.
Ms. Spicer is charged with three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
