CHAPELL HILL, N.C. — The graduate student accused of fatally shooting UNC professor Zijie Yan in a lab on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is being held in jail without bail, according to a story in the Raleigh News and Observer.
Yan was an assistant chemical and biomolecular engineering professor at Clarkson University in Potsdam from 2015 to 2019.
Tailei Qi, 34, was accused of first-degree murder and possessing a 9mm pistol on educational property in the Orange County Courthouse on Aug. 29.
According to the newspaper, at a news conference following the court appearance, UNC Police Chief Brian James said the firearm had not yet been recovered. Judge Sherri Murrell agreed to appoint capital defenders to represent Qi, who could be sentenced to life if convicted on the murder charge.
The gun charge carries a maximum punishment of two years in prison.
District Attorney Jeff Nieman said an eyewitness led law enforcement officers to Qi in a neighborhood off campus after a 911 caller had reported shots fired inside the lab, the newspaper reported.
Police have not reported a possible motive for the shooting.
