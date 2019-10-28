GOUVERNEUR — An alleged knife-involved threat against a woman in front of her three children led to a Gouverneur man’s arrest on a felony menacing charge.
State police charged Tyler J. Shaw, 22, Saturday with felony third-degree criminal mischief, and the misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree menacing.
Troopers said at 10:13 p.m. on the day of his arrest they responded to the village police department for a domestic dispute that occurred in a vehicle on Route 11 in the town.
An investigation revealed that Mr. Shaw engaged in a domestic dispute in a vehicle with an unidentified woman in the presence of her three children.
Mr. Shaw is alleged to have menaced the woman with a knife, then threw an object at the windshield from inside her vehicle, cracking the windshield. Troopers said he also struck the exterior of the passenger side door and windshield with a baseball bat, causing more damages.
Mr. Shaw was arraigned in Macomb Town Court where he was released under the supervision of probation. He is to reappear in Town Court at a later date.
