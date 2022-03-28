HEUVELTON — The rape trial of a Heuvelton man resumed Monday morning with chilling testimony from the alleged victim.
Arric L. Hunter, 47, is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in February 2021.
The victim, who remained calm and composed, testified that she had known Hunter nearly her entire life, and that he lived in the same house as her for around five years at the time the alleged crime took place.
She testified that, on Feb. 5, 2021, Hunter beckoned her downstairs with the lie that one of their pigs in the pig-pen got loose.
Before she could go outside, Hunter locked the door, she testified. Brandishing a knife, he allegedly led her onto the front porch, gagged her with a sock, and bound her legs, wrists, and mouth with rope.
She testified that he then cut her clothes off and proceeded to rape her.
After this, she said Hunter led her outside to the pig-pen, where he made her watch as he tried to hang himself, unsuccessfully. He then slashed his throat and wrists in another failed attempt at suicide.
Eventually, he went back inside and left the property, at which point the victim said she called her mother who immediately transported her to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
Apart from the victim, six other witnesses testified on Monday. One of them, forensic scientist Jordan Caruso, said the DNA she profiled from the evidence suggested it was “900 quintillion times more likely” that it came from the defendant and the victim rather than from the victim and a random stranger.
During her testimony, the victim successfully identified the defendant as the perpetrator.
The testimony she gave matches the testimony her mother, another witness, gave on Thursday.
The defense declined the opportunity to cross-examine the victim.
Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. HaberkornHalm said the prosecution is finished calling witnesses to the stand.
The trial will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the St. Lawrence County Courthouse.
