OGDENSBURG — The prolonged closure of the U.S.-Canada border, combined with New York limiting travel from states struggling with the coronavirus, has resulted in the Ogdensburg International Airport losing passengers.
As of Thursday, the airport is loosing flights too.
“Unfortunately, the activity report is not that good,” Ogdensburg airport Manager Stephanie Sarraco said at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority’s Thursday board meeting.
Allegiant Air was due to restart its flights to destinations in Florida on Oct. 3, but Ms. Sarraco learned Thursday that the airline was canceling all its scheduled October flights.
“They just do not have the passengers. Early bookings looked good, but after the 21st of September, when Canada announced that they would not be opening the border, cancellations came in left and right,” she said. “The next flight out is the seventh of November.”
SkyWest continues to operate at the Airport
“SkyWest flies every day — flies their regular schedule — but we have very few passengers,” Ms. Sarraco said.
Ms. Sarraco said there were just 296 passengers through the airport in September. Before the pandemic, the airport had thousands of passengers each month — now, just a few hundred.
Allegiant, which takes a summer hiatus when travel to Florida is diminished, will be taking another hiatus during the peak season of winter.
There will be no Allegiant flights from Jan. 2 through Feb. 11, Ms. Sarraco reported.
After Feb. 11, she said, St. Petersburg/Clearwater flights will begin.
“Hopefully we will get some traffic at that point,” she said. “Not very good news as far as the traffic goes, and I have no idea when it is going to get better. We’re just like everyone else. Traffic is down at every airport in the nation. No better or worse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.