OGDENSBURG — Allegiant Air has ceased operations at the Ogdensburg International Airport.
The low-cost carrier, which had been flying direct to destinations in Florida since 2016, already canceled all of its scheduled October flights when Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority Executive Director Steven Lawrence learned the airline was pulling out for good.
Activity at the airport has slowed considerably since the closing of the Canadian border due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Lawrence said, so the immediate impact is somewhat diminished. It’s the future he’s concerned about.
“We need a low-cost carrier in here to keep the model that we have for our airport going,” Mr. Lawrence said. “So, we have to look to the future and that’s where the real problem lies.”
SkyWest, the airport’s Essential Air Service provider, continues to offer flights out of Ogdensburg to Washington, D.C., and Chicago.
“It’s all due to the border closure brought on by the pandemic,” Mr. Lawrence said. “With us, everything is tied with the border.”
Mr. Lawrence said he has yet to get an official word from Allegiant on the closure, but heard earlier this week that it might happen. He said he saw news reports citing the Allegiant’s spokesperson, which confirmed what he had heard.
