Members of American Legion Post 79 recently visited nursing homes to provide resident veterans with Christmas gifts. Pictured are Richard Danboise, Post 79 Commander Bob LeBoeuf, Post 79 Auxiliary President Linda Rufa, and board members Bernie Leatherland and Earl Leatherland. Submitted Photo
