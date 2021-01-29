WINTHROP— The American Red Cross is offering assistance to three individuals following two fires in Winthrop and Massena.
Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to one adult following a Wednesday afternoon fire on Route 11C in Winthrop.
The volunteers also provided immediate emergency aid to two adults following a Thursday night fire on Talcott Street in Massena.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing. Volunteers also offered emotional support.
In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.
