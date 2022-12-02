MASSENA — An American Red Cross blood drive, sponsored by the Massena VFW will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec 19 in the VFW dining room, 101 West Hatfield St.
Appointments are encouraged and appreciated. Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go online at redcrossblood.org to schedule your next appointment. Use sponsor code: MassenaVFW. Walk-ins are welcome.
