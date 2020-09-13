ALBANY — The American Red Cross of Central & Northern New York is seeking nominations for its 22st annual Real Heroes Virtual Breakfast, which will be held on, Dec. 2.
Since 1999, the American Red Cross of Central & Northern New York has celebrated the Red Cross mission of alleviating human suffering by hosting the Real Heroes Breakfast to honor Central New Yorkers who have performed heroic acts to help others in need. The 22nd Annual breakfast will be held on the first Wednesday of December. This year the event will look a bit different than in years past as the Red Cross will be hosting a virtual event to honor the efforts of our Heroes.
The Red Cross provides programs and services such as Disaster Relief; Service to the Armed Forces; and Preparedness and Health & Safety Training.
There are thirteen award categories and the deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 25
Categories include: Fire Rescue, Law Enforcement, Medical, 911 Dispatch, Adult Good Samaritan, Youth Good Samaritan, Military, Animal Rescue, Education, Industrial Safety, Good Neighbor, Blood Donor, Community Service.
Proceeds from the Real Heroes Breakfast support Red Cross programs and services such as Disaster Relief; Service to the Armed Forces; and Preparedness and Health & Safety Training.
The Central & Northern New York Chapter serves the communities of Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Oneida, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties
For more information, or to nominate a Real Hero, visit redcross.org/eny.
