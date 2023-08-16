SARANAC LAKE — Lake George’s Ice Castles event is rebranding and moving forward without an actual castle this year after its first two years came with delays because of unseasonably warm weather.

Around the American north, some winter festival traditions are being threatened by inconsistent winter weather caused by climate change. Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival Ice Palace has remained consistent, but it hasn’t been without its lean years: 2016’s Palace needed a lot of help to make it through the 10-day Carnival, and this year’s had a drastically truncated building season, saved only through the dedication of the Ice Palace Workers 101 volunteers.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.