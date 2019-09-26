CANTON — A Lisbon man, Abe Gingreich, 39, was taken to the hospital with a broken neck after the Amish buggy he was operating was struck from behind.
Mr. Gingreich was southbound on Route 68 near the intersection with Basswodd Ridge Road at 8:48 a.m. Sept. 26, when police say he was hit by a 2014 Dodge Dart driven by Amy L. Kelso, 33, Ogdensburg. Ms. Kelso had just crested a hill when the crash occurred, police said.
Police said Mr. Gingreich’s injuries were not life threatening.
Ms. Kelso was ticketed for following too closely.
Volunteers from the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department and the Morley Volunteer Fire Department were at the crash scene.
The horse pulling the buggy was spotted tied to a nearby road sign and appeared to be unharmed.
Police are investigating.
