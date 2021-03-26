Amvets auxiliary donates to food bank

Amvets Ladies Auxiliary Post 282 recently donated several boxes of nonperishable food to the New Beginnings Clothing and Food Outreach in Madrid. This winter, the auxiliary has also donated to the Canton and Potsdam food pantries. The auxiliary is part of the Robert J. Freego Amvets on Route 11 between Canton and Potsdam. From left are Bonnie Boyd, first vice; Brenda Tracy, coordinator of the food pantry; , and Lyne Soulia, president of the auxiliary. Submitted photo
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.