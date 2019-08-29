Gggggg
Buy Now

Amvets 282 Ladies Auxiliary recently presented a $500 check to the Help Sami Kick Cancer Foundation. The funds will be used to fund The Lodge, a retreat where families with a child battling cancer can find some relief from the stress of doctor visits and treatments. Laughter is the best medicine, and building happy memories is great therapy for beating the illness. From left are Diane Freego, Auxiliary treasurer; Karen Curtis and Kate Mulkin, from the Kick Cancer Foundation; and Bonnie Boyd, Auxiliary President. Submitted Photo

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.