POTSDAM —Amvets Post 282’s latest project is a “Trunk or Treat” to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31 at the post.
Vehicle trunk will be decorated and a drive-through will make the candy treats easily accessible and safe for children.
Amvets Post 282 is located on Route 11 between Canton and Potsdam.
