POTSDAM —Amvets Post 282 is preparing to welcome everyone to its Family Freedom Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Post next to Hospice on Route 11 between Potsdam and Canton. The admission-free event runs from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.
Sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary, the fun-filled day’s events will promote patriotism and gratitude for our veterans.
Families will enjoy horse drawn wagon rides, a military vehicle to explore, carnival games, a quality craft/vendor fair, bake sale, and raffles. West Potsdam Fire Department will have a truck and St. Lawrence County’s fire safety training trailer will be demonstrated at 11 a.m. The sheriff’s department will have children’s photo ID available as well as a K9 demonstration at 1 p.m.
A portable brick pizza oven will allow the Amvets Sons to sell something different — personal sized pizza, made to order, along with regular lunch items and beverages.
At noon, there will be a flag etiquette class, including proper disposal of old flags, taught by Post 282 Commander Fay Sheldon.
Admission is free. Lunch sold at very reasonable prices. Carnival games are 25 cents to play with a ton of prizes waiting to be won.
Proceeds of the day’s event will be donated to the DAV Van service, which transports veterans free of charge to doctor appointments in St. Lawrence County and the VA Hospital in Syracuse
