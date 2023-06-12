Annie and the Hedonists performing June 18 at Norwood Village Green Concert Series

NORWOOD — The Norwood Village Green Concert Series will continue its 50th Anniversary Season on Sunday, June 18th with a performance from world touring group, Annie and the Hedonists at 7pm.
Annie and the Hedonists perform at various festivals, concerts, and swing dances. The band interprets the songs of the great female blues artists of the ‘20s, ‘30s & ‘40s, such as: Bessie Smith, Sippie Wallace, Memphis Minnie, Billie Holiday, Rosetta Tharpe, Blue Lu Barker, Ella Fitzgerald and others. The group also performs other styles of music including western swing, bluesy country, and roots Americana. Annie and the Hedonists features Annie Rosen on lead vocals, Jonny Rosen on guitar and vocals, Peter Davis on clarinet, tenor guitar, piano, and vocals, Don Young on upright bass and vocals, and occasionally Jerry Marotta on drums. You can learn more about the group, their touring sites, or even get some of their merch on their website: annieandthehedonists.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.