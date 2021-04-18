Clarkson Garden Club plant sale

Elizabeth Eno and Joanne Ackermann make arrangements for the annual Clarkson Garden Club plant sale. This year’s sale will be held at the Annex adjacent the Potsdam Animal Shelter from 9 till 1 on Saturday May 1st. Tried and true to local gardens, the hearty plants will be sold in time to plant and enjoy this spring. Plant donations may be brought to the location from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. Each year the group donates the profits to a worthy nonprofit organization. Submitted Photo
