POTSDAM — The St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Craft, Food and Wine Fair will set records at Maxcy Hall this weekend.
The annual opener to the Christmas shopping season is sold out with more vendors than ever before, including a waiting list, chamber events director Jo Ann Roberts said.
“We have a lot of new vendors,” Ms. Roberts said.
The fair runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Because of the renovations taking place at Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena, this is the second year the popular event has been held at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
Two accommodations have been added to make the fair more shopper friendly Ms. Roberts said.
An ATM has been added to the venue and a large parking area has been built adjacent to the building off Outer Main Street.
Vendors include nine wineries, one distillery and more than 20 food vendors, Ms. Roberts said.
Also represented will be local and not so local crafters, artisans and everythign in between.
Word of the success of the show has spread to the Finger Lakes region, Ms. Roberts said, leading to the increase in wineries. So much so, that the number of alcohol vendors was limited.
“We thought 10 was enough,” Ms. Roberts said.
One reason for the increase in the size of the show is simply the available space. Because there is more room in Maxcy, more vendors can be admitted and the vendors can have larger booths.
There is a $5 admission fee with children under 12 admitted free.
For more information, including a list of vendors visit http://www.slcchamber.org.
