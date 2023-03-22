Annual Hopke Distinguished Lecture set for April 5 at Clarkson University

POTSDAM — Nicolle Tulve ‘99, Research Physical Scientist with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will present the 2023 Hopke Distinguished Lecture on Wednesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. in B.H. Snell 213 on the Clarkson Collins Hill Campus, with a reception to follow.
The title of her talk is “Children’s Exposures to Chemical and Non-Chemical Stressors in their Everyday Environment: What Have We Learned About Health and Well-Being?”
Tulve is an internationally recognized expert on young children’s exposures to chemical and non-chemical stressors found in their everyday environments and the influence these stressors have on their health and well-being. She is currently employed at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Research and Development (ORD), Center for Public Health and Environmental Assessment, where she has had lead responsibility for several projects that were collaborative efforts with academia, other government organizations, and in-house research projects. Currently, Tulve is the project lead for a cross-ORD project focused on exposures, health, and well-being for selected vulnerable groups, including children.Tulve published the Total Environment Framework which is an integral component of several recently funded extramural research programs. Additionally, the Total Environment Framework was adapted for ORD’s cumulative impacts report for which Tulve served as the Technical Co-Lead.
Tulve received her Ph.D. in environmental engineering from Clarkson University, an M.S. in environmental health and toxicology from SUNY Albany, and a B.S. in biology from Oswego State. Immediately after graduation, Tulve completed a postdoctoral fellowship in ORD related to children’s environmental health.
Tulve is active in several professional societies, including the American Chemical Society, International Society of Exposure Science and Sigma Xi. She reviews for numerous refereed journals, and serves as an Associate Editor for the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology. Tulve served as a Guest Editor for a special issue, titled Children’s Exposures to Chemical and Non-Chemical Stressors Found in Their Everyday Environment for the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
“Dr. Tulve is a world leader in children’s exposure and health research and mitigation,” said Andrea Ferro, Associate Director for Research for the Clarkson Institute for a Sustainable Environment. “We’re very excited to bring her back to campus to share her expertise and experience with the Clarkson community.”
When not working, Tulve is active in her community, including playing her viola in two local orchestras, gardening, cooking, working with her dog, Bandit, at therapy services, training her dogs for therapy services and other specialties, community engagement, and debating with her wine-drinking buddies at book club.
The Hopke Lecture is supported by the Philip K. and Eleanor F. Hopke Endowment for the Institute for a Sustainable Environment (ISE). Philip and Eleanor Hopke have been contributors to the Clarkson community since 1989. The goal of the Hopke Lecture series is to continue the tradition of Dr. Hopke’s career of making significant technical contributions to the fields of air quality, aerosol science, and atmospheric chemistry, and also using scientific and technical knowledge to guide public policy decisions at the highest levels of government. In honor of Professor Hopke’s work, the annual Hopke Lecture features distinguished researchers who have made significant contributions to our understanding of the environment and have used this scientific understanding to guide policy. The Hopke Lecture series intends to stimulate interest in environmental research and motivate the participation of scientists in public policy.
