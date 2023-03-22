Annual Hopke Distinguished Lecture set for April 5 at Clarkson University

Nicolle Tulve

POTSDAM — Nicolle Tulve ‘99, Research Physical Scientist with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will present the 2023 Hopke Distinguished Lecture on Wednesday, April 5 at 4 p.m. in B.H. Snell 213 on the Clarkson Collins Hill Campus, with a reception to follow.

The title of her talk is “Children’s Exposures to Chemical and Non-Chemical Stressors in their Everyday Environment: What Have We Learned About Health and Well-Being?”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.