CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Land Trust is partnering with the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation this month for the annual Loon Census.
Participants can pick a spot along the St. Lawrence River from 8 to 9 a.m. July 17 to help TILT gather common loon population data in the Thousand Islands region. The annual data collection supplements the ACLC’s collection from across Northern New York.
Data collection can be done on a beach, by kayak or boat, from a park or on a dock. Collection forms and instructions will be distributed by TILT by email and are available in print at the TILT office, 135 John St., Clayton.
Volunteers will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win a loon paddle, hand painted by area artist John Miller III.
To receive all necessary forms, interested volunteers should register in advance by emailing volunteer@tilandtrust.org, calling 315-686-5345, or visiting tilandtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.