RENSSELAER FALLS — Village trustees on Monday night voted to approve 2021 municipal appointments, including Rensselaer Falls Clerk Lisa A. Hammond.
Mrs. Hammond, who retired from her position as elected Canton town clerk last month, was reappointed to the Rensselaer Falls position as part of the village’s annual organizational appointments.
During Monday’s virtual meeting on Zoom Technologies, Trustee James N. Blackburn said he emailed Mayor Michael S. Hammond and fellow trustees Dec. 21, with several questions, one involving the appointment of Mrs. Hammond. Mr. Blackburn added he only received a response from the mayor and requested the appointment be discussed in executive session, “without making human resources decisions publicly.”
Mr. Blackburn said he has “no problem with Lisa being our clerk,” but wanted to ensure the appointment was “above board,” citing what he believes is a residency issue that merits further discussion.
Village clerk for the last decade and previously deputy clerk, Mrs. Hammond told village trustees she has not changed her residency from 3 W. Front St. in the village, adding that she also owns property at 50 W. Front St.
Mr. Blackburn said he brought up the residency issue — local law generally requires elected and appointed officials to be village residents — because he was under the impression Mrs. Hammond is not currently living in the village, though she plans to build a house on one of her village properties this spring.
Recalling previous discussion about village appointments, Mr. Blackburn and Trustee Jolene M. LaSiege said the village may consider amending residency requirements of local law to allow for qualified candidates to serve, even if they live outside municipal limits.
“I think it’s a great idea to have the conversation, especially because we’ve seen it in different departments,” Mr. Hammond said, adding that he does not think an executive session about Mrs. Hammond’s, his mother’s, appointment is currently necessary. “I do believe, as clerks transition, it would be something that definitely should be talked about in an executive session.”
Mrs. LaSiege and Trustees Charles Fifield and Connie McAllister voted to approve the appointments together: Mrs. Hammond as clerk, Mr. Fifield as deputy mayor, North Country This Week as the village’s paper of record and setting the mileage reimbursement at 57.5 cents. Mr. Blackburn abstained.
The next village meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 8, over Zoom.
