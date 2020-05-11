OGDENSBURG — For the second time in less than two weeks, a meeting of the City Council had to be postponed because the capacity of the online platform being used to conduct the meeting was exceeded.
More than 1,000 people registered to attend Monday night’s regular meeting of the City Council.
A special meeting on April 30 had to be postponed when the city was using the free version of Gotomeeting.com which had a capacity of 150.
The city upgraded its account to 1,000 participants in time for a meeting on May 6 in which, according to Ogdensburg City Clerk Cathy Jock, 800 people registered to attend. Several people who wanted to speak could not due to technical shortcomings.
Councilor John Rishe was against postponing Monday night’s meeting.
“We are complying with the Governor’s directive, we are having a webinar and it is not our fault if the system is overloaded,” Mr. Rishe said.
Mr. Rishe claimed that the people who registered to attend, wanted to do so to disrupt the meeting.
“The meeting needs to go on,” he said.
Ms. Jock said the meeting could not be held unless it was open to everyone.
“The fact that we have exceeded the registration capacity for this meeting confirms to me that people are being denied access,” she said.
Mr. Rishe asserted that if the meeting where at City Hall and capacity was exceeded that people would be shut out and the meeting held.
“I would like to move ahead with the meeting,” said Mr. Rishe, who was one of two councilors without a video link. “I think we should take a vote on it.”
“You can’t vote on it, councilor, without opening the meeting,” Ms. Jock said.
Mr. Rishe asked Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly to open the meeting.
Mr. Skelly asked Ms. Jock if she thought the capacity could be increased by Wednesday and said he was pleased with the turnout.
“This is amazing — the participation from our citizens,” he said. “Let’s shoot for 2,000 (capacity) let’s give everyone their opportunity.”
Councilor Steven Fisher urged Mr. Skelly to open the meeting, saying that the Governor did not say how many people had to be allowed to attend a meeting.
“I don’t believe the governors directive gives a number. If we were in city hall and 1,000 people showed up they couldn’t get in the chamber,” he said.
“If you exceeded the room capacity here at City Hall,” Ms. Jock said, “the meeting would have to be postponed and moved to a location that could accommodate those that wish to attend.”
“That’s not true,” Mr. Rishe said. “That’s not true at all.”
“At this point in time Mayor and Council, I am shutting this meeting down,” Ms. Jock said.
And, then she did.
