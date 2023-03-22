Antique Motorcycle Club of America moves national meet to Waddington

Classic motorcycles & swappers are staging a takeover of Whittaker Park in Waddington for the Antique Motorcycle Club national meet happening June 2-4. Provided photo

WADDINGTON — The AMCA has partnered with the Village of Waddington, to move it’s New York National Meet to St. Lawrence County.

Founded in 1954, the AMCA first held a National Meet in New York in 1955 in Fishkill. Over the years, the event has also been held in Schenectady, Brookfield, Lake Canandaigua and Trumansburg.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.