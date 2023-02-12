Plenty of antique snowmobiles were displayed at Mahogany Ridge as part of the Colton Winterfest. The oldest sleds were from the mid-60s.

snow2

Plenty of antique snowmobiles were displayed at Mahogany Ridge as part of the Colton Winterfest. The oldest sleds were from the mid-60s. Tom Graser /Watertown Daily Times

 
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

St. Lawrence/Franklin County Editor

Slowly self-propelled. Two-time cancer survivor. Nearly 30-year newspaper veteran.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.