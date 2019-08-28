GOUVERNEUR — Village police on Aug. 24 charged Cody J. Young, 30, Antwerp, with aggravated driving while intoxicated. He also was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.
Police said at 2:23 a.m. on Church Street, Mr. Young was heading east when he failed to stop for a stop sign. During a traffic stop he was found to be intoxicated and had a blood alcohol content of 0.20 percent.
He was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
