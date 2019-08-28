GOUVERNEUR — Village police on Aug. 24 charged Eric P. King, 50, Antwerp, with second-degree obstructing government administration.
Police said at 2:38 a.m. in the 118 E Main St. McDonald’s parking lot in the village, Mr. King was the front-seat passenger in a vehicle that was subjected to a traffic stop and he attempted to get out of the vehicle several times after being ordered by police to stay in the vehicle.
He was taken to the police department for processing and was released on a ticket returnable to Town Court.
