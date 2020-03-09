DEKALB JUNCTION — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Justin A. Massey, 39, of 38397 Route 11, Antwerp, with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt and felony aggravated family offense on Sunday.
After investigating a complaint reported on Saturday, Sheriff’s deputies allege Mr. Massey violated a no contact order of protection on Feb. 27, by calling a protected party on the phone.
Mr. Massey was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court before Town Justice Stanley Young Jr. and released under probation supervision.
