RENSSELAER FALLS — An apartment building was engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon.
Rensselaer Falls Fire Chief Dallas R. Denny said between 50 and 60 firefighters were on the scene at 209 Rensselaer St. No injuries were reported, and no one was inside the building when firefighters arrived, he said.
Flames were spitting out the sides and roof of the apartment building at the corner of Rensselaer Street and Front Street near the banks of the Oswegatchie River, according to witnesses on scene.
“It was fully involved when we arrived,” Mr. Denny said. “We went defensive on it.”
Two drafts were set up to provide water to battle the blaze, Mr. Denny said.
Fire departments working the flames were from Rensselaer Falls, Heuvelton, DeKalb Junction, Canton, Lisbon and Morley.
The building was destroyed in the blaze and at 4 p.m. firefighters were waiting for an excavator from the town of Canton to arrive to knock the building down.
Mr. Denny said he believed there were five apartments in the building, but they were not all occupied.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. County fire investigators were on the scene and have launched an investigation.
The building is owned by Anhminh Reynolds, with a village Post Office box, according to St. Lawrence County property records.
St. Lawrence County editor Tom Graser contributed to this report.
