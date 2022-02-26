RENSSELAER FALLS — An apartment building was engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon.
Flames were spitting out the sides and roof of the apartment building at the corner of Rensselaer Street and Front Street near the banks of the Oswegatchie River, according to witnesses on scene.
Fire departments working the flames were from Rensselaer Falls, Heuvelton, DeKalb Junction, Canton and Morley.
It is unclear if everyone escaped safely, but witnesses said they did not see anyone needing medical attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.