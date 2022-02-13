Housing units in Lowville and Gouverneur are part of Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s recently announced $991 million in bonds and subsidies awarded to create or preserve 3,242 affordable, sustainable and supportive homes across the state.
According to a news release, the developments will leverage an additional $379 million in private funding to create an overall investment of nearly $1.4 billion to further local economic development efforts, reduce homelessness and advance New York’s commitment to expanding safe, secure and healthy housing opportunities for individuals and families.
“The need for affordable and supportive housing has been exacerbated by the pandemic throughout New York and it’s essential we take the steps necessary to ensure every New Yorker has a roof over their head,” Gov. Hochul said. “These awards address this issue at its core by supporting the creation of high-quality housing that keeps people safe, brings new businesses and jobs to our communities, and improves access to the essential services that give people a chance to build a more fulfilling life.”
The Bateman Apartments in Lowville and the Woodcreek Apartments in Gouverneur, both managed by Baldwin Real Estate Development Corp., will receive funding.
Originally constructed as a hotel in 1869, the Bateman space was converted to affordable housing in 1991 and offers 24 apartments and four storefront commercial spaces. All apartments are targeted to households with incomes at or below 60% Area Medium Income with some units below 50%.
The Woodcreek Apartments, originally constructed as Section 801 military housing, contains 96 apartments across 30 buildings. Woodcreek, which had unregulated apartments, has now converted to regulated affordable housing with income restrictions with corresponding rents. This conversion of large family units, with two, three or four bedrooms, will create new affordable housing options for Gouverneur and the surrounding area. Woodcreek will have units targeted to households at 50%, 60%, and 80% AMI.
According to Gregg L. Firster, vice president for affordable housing development for the management company, the improvements will make the buildings more energy efficient. The project will include upgrades to heating, ventilation and air conditioning and lighting fixtures; building envelope requirements, including all windows; and upgrades to outdated finishes.
The corporation proposes capital improvements for replacement of all windows and flat roofs; exterior brick facade improvements and siding replacement; kitchen cabinets, bath vanities and medicine cabinets; apartment entry doors; asphalt surface repairs and resurfacing; elevator upgrades and modifications; replacement of appliances with Energy Star-compliant equipment; replacing plumbing fixtures with water-saving models; common area upgrades, including accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and more.
There also will be fully accessible ADA apartments created at the Woodcreek Apartments.
Additional financing is being provided by the Development Authority of the North Country, Historic Rehab Tax Credit private equity and other Housing Finance Agency loans.
Although no contracts have been awarded yet, the corporation plans to use local contractors when possible. The renovations are proposed to be completed by the end of this year.
