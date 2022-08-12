OGDENSBURG — The state Supreme Court Appellate Division has affirmed the city of Ogdensburg’s right to shift delinquent tax collection responsibilities to St. Lawrence County.
Last September, the Ogdensburg City Council voted to change its charter to relinquish the city’s tax foreclosure responsibility with the intent of all foreclosure responsibility defaulting to St. Lawrence County, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The county filed a lawsuit in November stating that the city’s actions were “not in accordance with” the state constitution or state municipal and tax laws “and impairs the rights” of St. Lawrence County and its treasurer.
In December, Supreme Court Judge Mary M. Farley dismissed the lawsuit, which was appealed by the county. The Appellate Court, 3rd Judicial Department, ruled Thursday that the appeal would be denied.
“Supreme Court ultimately issued a declaration in favor of the City. Having found the enactment valid, the court dismissed petitioners’ CPLR article 78 claims, which generally sought to compel the City to repeal or refrain from enforcing same,” the ruling stated.
A news release issued by the city Thursday announced that the appeal was denied and claimed “victory.”
“In this lawsuit, brought against the city by County Treasurer Renee Cole and County Attorney (Stephen) Button, the county sought to dictate to the city how it enforces or decides not to enforce the collection of delinquent property taxes,” the release said.
“Renee Cole and (Stephen) Button want the city to continue making the county whole for all of its unpaid property taxes and they do not want to see the city recover from the financial thumb it has placed over the city for decades.”
When reached for comment, Mr. Button said that the city changing its charter was “unconstitutional.”
He also said that the county has not decided if it will appeal but it has been granted the automatic right to appeal through the New York State Supreme Court.
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said that refusing to allow the city to obtain its share of sales tax collection while withholding equal services provided to other local governments is “discriminatory.”
“The City will continue to defend itself and it will continue to press current County Board Chairmen William Sheridan and County Administrator Ruth Doyle to act proactively and cooperatively with the city instead of continuing to allow Renee Cole and (Stephen) Button to further waste county and city taxpayer funds on their frivolous lawsuit,” Mr. Skelly said in the news release.
