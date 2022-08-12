Ogdensburg wins appeal in tax case

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The state Supreme Court Appellate Division has affirmed the city of Ogdensburg’s right to shift delinquent tax collection responsibilities to St. Lawrence County.

Last September, the Ogdensburg City Council voted to change its charter to relinquish the city’s tax foreclosure responsibility with the intent of all foreclosure responsibility defaulting to St. Lawrence County, effective Jan. 1, 2022. The county filed a lawsuit in November stating that the city’s actions were “not in accordance with” the state constitution or state municipal and tax laws “and impairs the rights” of St. Lawrence County and its treasurer.

