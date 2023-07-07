POTSDAM — A 2017 lawsuit filed by Oral “Nick” Hillary against Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray has been dismissed by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, ending a legal saga that went on for more than 11 years.

There were two lawsuits against the village of Potsdam. A second, filed in 2012, went to a federal trial in June 2022. The jury returned a verdict in favor of the village, Murray and former police chief Edward F. Tischler.

